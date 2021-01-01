From chippewa
Manual Canon EF Lens to Sony EMount Adapter EF to EMount EFs Lense to E Mount fits Sony Alpha NEX5T NEX6 NEX7 a3000 a3500 a5000 a5100 a6000 a6100.
Advertisement
Canon EF to E mount lens adapter allows Canon EOS EF EFS lens to fit on Sony E-mount mirrorless camera body Infinity Focus Copper Lens mount solid durable There is no electrical contacts in the adapter ring Automatic diaphragm auto-focusing or any other functions will not operated with using this adapter As Canon EF/EFS lenses do not have a manual aperture control ring it will stop up to its largest f/stop by default Compatible with Sony E-mount mirrorless camera nex-5t NEX-6 NEX-7 a3000 a3500 a5000 a5100 a6000 a6100 a6300 a6400 a6400 a6500 a6600