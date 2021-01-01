You’ll love the way your bathroom looks when it’s showcased by the enhanced lighting of our Mantra LED mirror. Two energy-efficient LED light strips add a warm and welcoming ambiance for when you’re showering, shaving or just getting ready for the day, while the dimmer lets you set the mood at the touch of a button. There’s a built-in defogger that keeps the glass perfectly clear even after a long, hot shower - no need to wipe it down when you’re done! ANZZI Mantra 24-in W x 30-in H Lighted LED Polished Silver Rectangular Fog Free Frameless Bathroom Mirror | BA-LMDFV002WH