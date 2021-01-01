Ivy Hill Tile Mantis Black Gold 11.02 in. x 11.41 in. Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Mosaic Tile (0.87 Sq. Ft./Each)

Create a masterpiece with the artistic stylings of the Mantis Collection, a performance porcelain series that offers an artist's collection of mixed materials of color, size, and design. Metallic, rich hues infuse the look of high-definition pigments into an oxidized concrete feel that change across each tile, offering a dramatic and bold industrial edge. From the varied multiple mosaic options to the oversized large-format tiles, each size and shape finds the perfect expression of creative cultivation both indoors and out, making your entire space the ultimate artist's canvas. Color: Black Gold.