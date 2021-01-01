Worldwide Lighting Mansfield Collection 4 Light Chrome Finish and Smoke Crystal Bowl Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Light 16" Medium

From the Mansfield Collection. Brass frame construction for durability in Polished Chrome (Plated) Finish dressed in 30% Full Lead Crystal Accommodates up to four 25-watt maximum candelabra base incandescent E-12 bulb (not included) Light is dimmable. Use a dimmable incandescent E-12 bulb with a standard dimmer to create your desired ambiance Also takes LED equivalent light bulb with a candelabra E-12 base for energy efficiency Semi-Flush Mount Round Shape Ceiling Light UL and cUL Listed to US and Canadian safety standards For Dry Locations only (Dry Locations include kitchens, living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, foyers, hallways and most areas in bathrooms) Assembly required. Because of the high quality of the crystals used, each crystal string is packed individually for secure shipping, so additional time is necessary for assembly This fixture needs to be hardwired. Professional installation is required. Hardware included 1 Year Limited Manufacturing Defects UL Listed to US and Canadian safety standards Uses up to four 40-watt, E12 candelabra base incandescent bulbs (not included) Hardware included. Easy installation instructions and template enclosed for convenient setup. From the Mansfield Collection Number of Lights: 4, Weight: 0.01 Pounds, Manufacturer: Worldwide Lighting