Weave & Wander Mansfield Burnt Olive/Ivory 8 ft. x 10 ft. Moroccan Wool Area Rug
Accentuate your living space with the Weave and Wander Mansfield Moroccan Wool Area Rug With Tassels. This rug is made from high-quality cotton and wool for softness, warmth, and comfort. The latex backing keeps this area rug securely in place, avoiding accidental slips. It ensures superior resistance against water and stains. With its medallion pattern and tassels, this Moroccan-style rug complements your space. Color: Burnt Olive/Ivory.