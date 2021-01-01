HOMESTYLES Manor House 54 in. Rectangular Natural Wood 3-Drawer Writing Desk

Advertisement
Traditional design in an updated contemporary aged waxed white oak finish. Crafted from wire brushed hardwood solids and white oak veneers, over engineered woods. Features carved, turned legs both front and back. Piano molding under the top adds to traditional design, with white, dry brush finish, creating a waxed hang-up look. The top and drawer fronts feature cathedral grain white oak veneer, with the side panels using straight grain white oak veneer. Three drawers, with outer edge, picture frame molding, with antique nickel drawer pulls. Note finish and measurements may vary slightly. Assembly required. Arrives to your door by parcel delivery service. W-54 in. , D-24 in. , H-30 ½ in. . Color: Natural.