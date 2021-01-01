From leffler home
Leffler Home Manor Belgrave Queen Upholstered Bed with Side Rails and Footboard in LeRoux Domino
The Manor queen bed will create the glamorous vibe you are looking for. This upholstered bed is hand-crafted and constructed with a all wood frame. Our upholstered beds easily attaches to the footboard and rails that are included. A belgrave shape with inset welting adds to the impact of this piece. A timeless shape with updated details and fabrics creates the perfect update for any bedroom. Effortlessly luxurious. Color: LeRoux Domino.