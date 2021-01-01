From leffler home

Leffler Home Manor Belgrave Queen Upholstered Bed with Side Rails and Footboard in LeRoux Domino

$998.00
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The Manor queen bed will create the glamorous vibe you are looking for. This upholstered bed is hand-crafted and constructed with a all wood frame. Our upholstered beds easily attaches to the footboard and rails that are included. A belgrave shape with inset welting adds to the impact of this piece. A timeless shape with updated details and fabrics creates the perfect update for any bedroom. Effortlessly luxurious. Color: LeRoux Domino.

