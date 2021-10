Ready to serve as a spare seat, a place to kick up your feet, or a spot to set down snacks, this versatile ottoman can be anything you need it to be. Proudly made in the USA, this rectangular piece is crafted with a wood frame, foam fill, and fabric upholstery for an approachable look. Caster wheels below offer must-have mobility, so you can easily transport this ottoman between rooms. Body Fabric: Belsire Coffee