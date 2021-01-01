Roundhill Furniture Manisa Sectional Sofa, Light Gray Fabric

The Manisa Fabric Sectional Sofa Sectional ensures you always have ample seating for guests. Sophisticated weathered light Gray fabric covers this sectional sofa and chaise to coordinate with your decorative preferences. Back cushions create a simple silhouette without sacrificing comfort. With its clean lines and block legs, this sectional sofa will add focal point charm to your decorative scheme. Using only hardwood frames, Certi-PUR foam, and high-density foam hand tailored to the piece, this product is built to last long. The matching ottoman is included.