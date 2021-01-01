Chella Manifest Bronze Eyeshadow Palette Travel Size

Hello beautiful. Create a captivating eye look with Chella Manifest Bronze Eye Shadow Palette. Highly pigmented, silky, and blend-ably smooth, this palette provides three pearl shades (Charisma, Radiant and Purpose) and one matte shade (Intention). How do I use it: Apply Intention to the outer crease of your eyelid. Layer Purpose on top of Intention, focusing it in the out crease/lash line. Enhance the look by adding a wash of Radiant in the center of your eyelid. Finally, add Charisma to the inner corners of your eyes and below the arch of your brow for a bright and awakened look. From Chella. Includes: