United Weavers Of America Manhattan 8 x 11 Indoor Southwestern Area Rug in Brown | 940 36014 912

$149.00
In stock
Description

The stunning Manhattan collection encompasses a cozy yet elegant traditional style. With designs ranging from southwestern to traditional designs, this exquisite assortment is the perfect addition to any room. Proficiently power loomed in Turkey using 100% polypropylene for a lasting product. United Weavers Of America Manhattan 8 x 11 Indoor Southwestern Area Rug in Brown | 940 36014 912

