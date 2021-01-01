From united weavers of america
United Weavers Of America Manhattan 4 x 5 Navy Indoor Southwestern Area Rug in Blue | 940 36064 46
The stunning Manhattan collection encompasses a cozy yet elegant traditional style. With designs ranging from southwestern to traditional designs, this exquisite assortment is the perfect addition to any room. Proficiently power loomed in Turkey using 100% polypropylene for a lasting product.