Mango Media Center White/Gray

This Mid-Century designed Media center features a simple and sophisticated soft white finished cabinet with a distressed grey and white chevron patterned door face. The combined two door cabinet and the side single shelf allows for ample storage space. The door conceals an inner cabinet and Euro Hinge . Made from Solid Mango w/MDF back panel. Minor assembly required, made in India. Each a unique work of art, slight imperfections are inherent to the hand-crafted construction and style and no two are exactly the same. Dust with dry soft cloth, periodically use furniture polish or wax. Do not leave spills unattended, protect from heat. Wood expansion and contraction could occur with humidity changes Anti-tip hardware is recommended for this product.