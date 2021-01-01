Mangas Largas Rug by Gan Rugs - Color: Beige (167324)

The Mangas Collection Largas Rug (designed in 2013) features a bold design with an even bolder size. This large area rug displays a unique textural composition rarely seen in rugs. Drawing inspiration from knit patchwork clothing, this hand-loomed rug stands out in a variety of modern living spaces. The linear shape of the piece adds textural distinction alongside varying colors to eliminate any monotony in long hallways or large spaces. Gan Rugs thrives on re-interpreting traditional motifs into innovative and surprising designs. Focusing on handmade rugs, poufs and pillows, Gan's designs are fresh and inspiring with a touch of the familiar.Gan Rugs, part of the Spanish design company Gandia Blasco founded in 1941, designs fresh home textiles that are modern and bright. Gan collaborates with top designers from around the world and expert weavers in India to create their boundary-breaking designs. By experimenting with new techniques, Gan redesigns traditional motifs into handmade rugs, poufs and pillows with a modern edge. Shape: Novelty. Color: Beige.