tarte Maneater Liquid Eyeliner

A quick-drying liquid, this triple-black eyeliner from tarte features intense black, lash-enhancing pigment spheres. The micro-brush tip glides on smoothly to create precise definition or drama where you want it and moves with the contours of your lash line for the perfect, one-swipe application. You can use it to sculpt and fill in spaces between lashes for the look of volume or extend it out to a sexy maneater wing. How do I use it: For an everyday look, gently pull outward on outer eye corner to create a smooth surface. Hold liner at a slight angle and trace along the upper lash line. For a maneater wing, draw a thin line away from outer corner and connect with center of the lash line, holding the tip at an angle. Apply two coats to fill in any spaces. From tarte. Includes: