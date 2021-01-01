From winston porter
Mane Monceau Park Rectangle Non-Slip Bath Rug
This microfiber foam bath rug non-skid backing. Put the finishing touch on your home. Convert your bathroom from top to bottom using the foam bath rug with non-skid bottoms. Bath rug is a microfiber face and polyester back. Adorned with original artwork, this timeless design will perfectly complement your décor style. Machine wash separately in cold water, gentle cycle, mild detergent, do not bleach, line dry or hang to dry and do not iron. Size: 17" W x 24" L