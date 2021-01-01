52" Mandy 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included

This 5-blade ceiling fan is a great way to welcome coastal farmhouse style into your entryway or living room. It's made with a sleek metal body, and it has five engineered wood blades with a weathered hue. The blades span 52" overall to cool down medium-sized rooms up to 12' X 24'. This fan has a reversible motor to help circulate warm air in the cooler months, plus three speeds to help you create just the right breeze for guests that stop by. It also arrives with an included lighting kit. The seeded glass schoolhouse shade and included light rounds out this fan and brightens up your home. A remote control and wall control switch are also included. Finish: Satin Nickel with Gray Blades