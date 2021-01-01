Mando Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (EGH2042213)

The Mando Pendant Light by Huxe is a cool and contemporary piece that brings a unique look to spaces. Suspended by a single cord, this pendant light mixes geometry and origami together with a structured, openly styled frame that supports artfully placed metal panels that have a bold exterior and a beautiful, reflective interior finish. The single light source within peeks out and a layer of light escapes through the spaces set around this piece, interacting with each panel for an elegant display that brightens surroundings. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Diamond. Color: Matte. Finish: Black with Silver