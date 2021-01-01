From east urban home
'Mandalas' Framed Graphic Art Print on Canvas
Advertisement
This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a pattern of gold mandalas on a teal, gray, and white textured background. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine-art reproductions. This high-quality print is matted by professional framers. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled and comes ready to hang. The mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Matte Color: Black, Size: 14.25" H x 14.25" W x 0.75" D