'Mandala Garden' Framed Graphic Art Print

Features:Giclée printArtesian handcrafted wood molding, imported from EuropeProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Archival PaperColor: Beige/TealNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Orientation: Horizontal;VerticalShape: SquareFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: GeometricAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: WoodFrame Color: GrayOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTitle: Mandala GardenBatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: FlatEmbellishment Type: Machine EmbellishedTechnique: Image BrushProduction Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoFrame Type: Picture FrameFrame Wood Type: BasswoodTextual Art Transcript: Limited Run Number: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ADA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoCE Certified: UKCA Marked: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 34.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 34.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.75Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight: 15.47