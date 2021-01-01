Mandala Flowers Pattern Mouse pad - Almond Blossoms Mousepad Non-Slip Rubber Gaming MousePads Rectangle Mouse Pads for Computers 9.8Inchx7.9Inch

?? MousePad Size? 9.8'x7.9'(25cm x 20cm) , Package included: 1*Mouse pad. mandala mouse pad. MATREIAL? Made of durable heat resistant polyester fabric cloth keeps the mouse pad from spilled and other accidents non-skid natural rubber back keeps the mouse pad from sliding. Easy cleaning and maintenance. FEATURES? Designed with sublimation heat-transfer inks to make long-lasting print so that it will not peel off or wipe off. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Wide Applicability? Excellent for All Mouse Types, Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Interesting unique design personalized rectangle mousepad creative painting customized mandala pattern gaming mouse pad give you a new feeling for your office life. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE? please contact us first once encounter any unexpected quality issue, we will address your concerns at the first time.