Manda 'Lion Portrait' - Framed Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas

From filling in empty space on your walls to lending a little personality to your abode, wall art is an essential in any interior design. Bring a touch of nature into your home with this detailed portrait of a lion awash in neutral hues. A reproduction of artist Simon Te’s work, this American-made piece is printed on gallery-grade wrapped canvas, and measures 24'' H x 18'' W x 1.63'' D. Plus, wall mounting accessories are included, saving you a trip to the hardware store. Frame Color: Natural