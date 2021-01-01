Mancuso Coffee Table

This coffee table pairs a painted white finish with a natural wood tone for a two-tone look that's at home in your coastal home or cottage living room. It's made from solid wood and oak veneers, and has a classic design with a lower shelf, four gently tapered block legs, subtle apron, and planked tabletop. The rustic tabletop is finished in a weathered bark hue, which looks just right mixed with the antiqued base finish. Plus, it comes with casters that make it easy to move out of your way.