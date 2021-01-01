Manan 1-Light Dimmable Antique Bronze/Brown Bath Sconce

Why not refresh your bathroom decor with this coastal vanity light? It's crafted with a steel frame in a wood grain finish and a stainless steel back plate in an antiqued bronze finish. It features a cylindrical, seeded glass shade with an open top, and gives off dimmable light from a standard bulb up to 100W (sold separately). You can install this bathroom sconce in an upward or downward orientation for a just-right look in your space. Plus, it holds up to dampness, so it's just right for lighting daily steam showers and bubble baths.