Manahial Twin Size Upholstered Platform Bed Frame Wood Slat Support

Anchor your bedroom in mid-century modern design with this platform bed. It's made from pine and engineered wood ,and features understated side rails and footboard with minimal block feet. The panel headboard and bed are upholstered in a polyester blend and is filled with foam for some extra padding behind your head. Button tufting dots the headboard for an element of retro appeal. This bed arrives with slats, so you don't have to add a box spring under your choice of mattress.