Mammoth Rsf Sofa Chaise

Looking for comfort for the whole family? This sectional will put smiles on everyone's face. Designed to be bigger, deeper, and more comfortable this modular sectional will be your favorite seat in the house. Seats constructed of individually pocketed coils fully encased in foam, topped with a layer of cool gel-infused memory foam, and wrapped in a layer of synthetic fiber ensure a comfortable and consistent seat for years to come. Over time foam only seats will soften and flatten but our comfort coil seating is designed to last providing a more consistent seat that holds its shape better than foam-only cushions. Accented by the included fashion toss pillows the plush polyester body fabric is soft to the touch but very durable. Our steel tech framing provides another layer of strength and durability to our furniture with tubular steel framing the interior of the seat box and providing a superior anchor for the sinuous spring system. Order today and start enjoying the relaxing comfort of this great sectional.