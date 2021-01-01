'Mammiferes II' Graphic Art Print, Poster

Features:High quality print on 230gsm matte heavy poster paperPrinted with vibrant, color-fast inksArrives rolledUnframedProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Brown/GreenNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Style: Farmhouse / CountryOrientation: VerticalSize (Size: 19" H x 13" W x 0.125" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 27" H x 22" W x 0.125" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 37" H x 30" W x 0.125" D): Large 33"-40"Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: EuropeCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMade in USA: YesArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Mammiferes IICountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certified: YesGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood: YesFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 19" H x 13" W x 0.125" D): 19Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 27" H x 22" W x 0.125" D): 27Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 37" H x 30" W x 0.125" D): 37Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 27" H x 22" W x 0.125" D): 22Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 37" H x 30" W x 0.125" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 19" H x 13" W x 0.125" D): 13Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 19" H x 13" W x 0.125" D): 0.125Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 27" H x 22" W x 0.125" D): 0.125Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 37" H x 30" W x 0.125" D): 0.125Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 19" H x 13" W x 0.125" D): 0.125Overall Product Weight (Size: 27" H x 22" W x 0.125" D): 0.125Overall Product Weight (Size: 37" H x 30" W x 0.125" D): 0.125Assembly:Installation Req