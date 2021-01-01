The Wisor Intelligent Smart LDS Robot Vacuum operates with Wi-Fi using an all-in-one app that allows 110 minutes of accurate cleaning whether your at home or not. This robot has a super strong suction that increases the brush speed with 3 levels of power (1000pa/2000pa/2800pa) that lets you designate or restrict which rooms to vacuum and mop with the 375ml water tank. At a weight of 6.61 lbs., this robot is excellent for cleaning pet hairs, furs and debris particles using 6 different patterns for sweeping, vacuuming or mopping. With dimesions of 12.9" x 12.9" x 3.8" inches, this unit allows you to control the flow of water from the mop dispenser and resume cleaning from its last location after auto-charging itself. The Mamibot Wisor EXVAC880 offers you a more convenient and healthier living environment. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatible. | Robot Vacuum Co Mamibot Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner in White