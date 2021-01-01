Mamamia Table Lamp by Antonangeli - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (MAMAMIAT1FA)

The Mamamia Table Lamp was designed by Theo e Silvia Sogni in 2003, and is made in Italy. The innovative Mamamia Table Lamp showcases a stunning and unique lighting effect when illuminated. Inspired from Nordic designs with a touch of oriental taste, this stunning table lamp features nine stunning metal rings each with different diameters. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, the Mamamia Table Lamp looks best in modern living rooms, entryways and offices. Founded in 1977, Antonangeli has become a leader in fusing traditional lighting materials with innovative design. Based on the principles that lighting should stem beyond functionality, Antonangeli's products have strong, emotion-inciting personality. Bell pendants, bare bulb lamps, and LED floor lights give the Antonangeli consumer a variety of lighting options that feature traditional materials reworked for a modern space. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Leaf