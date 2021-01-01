From jesus christ devotee blessed thanksgiving gift
Jesus Christ Devotee Blessed Thanksgiving Gift Mama Jesus Devotee Thanksgiving Mothers Day Blessed Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Blessed Mama. Awesome design for Mother's Day for everyone who is blessed to have family holidays like Thanksgiving with their loved ones! For all Christian devotees and family members! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only