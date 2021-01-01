Malviya Aqua Cotton Placemat Set Of 6

Transform your home with the stunning color tones of the Adriatic Sea. Flourished motifs forming medallions reminiscent of vintage Mediterranean tiles creates an inviting pattern that imbues every inch of fabric with vitality. Pair the Malviya Aqua tabletop collection from Tag Living by Charlton Home with bold accents to create a dynamic contrast that celebrates the vibrant energy of the Mediterranean coast. Reversible to a coordinating medallion lattice pattern for additional styling options. Crafted of cotton and machine washable for easy care. Love this pattern? Malviya Aqua is also available in our bedding collection.