Maltino Rug by Linie Design - Color: Grey (SHL MALTINO DGRY 250)

The Maltino rug is handcrafted in India by adult weavers using old, traditional techniques. Each rug is an individually produced, unique piece of art. Materials and colors have been carefully selected to create a varied and original collection. The style is clean and harmonious, classic and yet contemporary, in a refined and timeless color scheme. The rugs are distinguished by an extra cotton back, making them very hard-wearing. An original piece of handcraft, Linie Designs are crafted to provide years of enjoyment. Linie Design's rugs, renown for their originality and simplicity, are designed by leading Scandinavian designers and specialist weavers. These rugs are handmade in India using authentic traditional craftsmanship. Linie Design is a member of CARE & FARE, an organization that fights illegal child labor and to improve the living conditions of carpet knotters and their families. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.