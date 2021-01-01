From coaster home furnishings
Coaster Home Furnishings Malone Grey and Dark Walnut Dining Side Chairs (Set of 2)
Part of the Malone Collection, a classically designed contemporary chair to pull up to your modern dining table from the same collection. Seat back hovers independent of the seat, connected by sharply styled arm rest. Seat and back upholstered in deluxe gray fabric. Legs finished in dark walnut. Acutely angled back legs combine with straight front legs for a rebelliously impressive silhouette. Color: Grey.