Mallory Linear Suspension Light by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Polished - (H512906-AI)

The Mallory Linear Suspension Light by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting brightens indoor surroundings with a stylish and inspiring open design. A sophisticated transitional assembly, it relies on an open, arched steel structure of repeating arches suspended from parallel downrods and a rectangular upper canopy to support a series of damp-rated candelabra-style sockets that stretch upward to open lamping. This arrangement results in a striking final assembly easily able to spread a bright, even layer of light around it. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: Aged Iron