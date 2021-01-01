Malibu Patio Lounge Chair with Cushions

Features:All metal frames are pre-finished with a pre-wash called NT-1. This special process uses nano-ceramic technology to microscopically pit the metal surface giving ten times the adhesion for their architectural grade paint. This results in a paint finish that lasts far longer than traditional paint coats.The premium cushion is made using the highest quality foam for maximum comfort. Their woven, water-resistant jacket features a "pillow top" of blown-fiber channels providing the utmost quality and softness. Soft, durable, and water-resistant, this is truly the perfect cushion.This chair wrought aluminum frames feature heavy tubing strengthened at stress points with interior wall supports and galvanized steel inserts. Triple hand-polished welds and architectural grade paint ensure long-lasting and easy to maintain furniture.Design: ArmchairNumber of Chairs Included: 1Outer Frame Material: MetalOuter Frame Material Details: Wrought aluminumIs the product made from extruded aluminum?: Plastic Material Details: Wood Species: Woven Material: Wicker/Rattan Construction Material: Inner Frame Material: Weave Size: Weave Type: Outer Frame Metal Type: AluminumSling Seat: NoIs the product made from Textiline?: Sling Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Sling Color: Sling Material: Frame Color: BrownStyle: Modern & ContemporaryPieces Included: 1 Chair and 2 cushionsCushions Included : YesUpholstery Material Composition: 100% Solution dyed acrylic; 100% Sunbrella acrylic; 100% Bella dura; 50.21% Polyester, 48.79% PolypropyleneUpholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Color: Natural White; Linen Dove; Linen Navy; Linen Indigo; Verona Pewter; Cabana Stripe Navy; Cabana Stripe MidnightNumber of Cushions Included: 2Water-Repellent Finish: YesUV Protective Finish: YesCushion Durability: Water ResistantCushion Cover Closure Method: ZipperDetachable Cushion: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: YesMachine-Washable: Cushion Cover Material: Polyester/Polyester blend;Sunbrella;AcrylicCushion Cover Material Details (Cushion Color: Cast Pebble, Horizon Charcoal, Tahiti Carbon, Spectrum Graphite, Cast Dove, Wasabi, Gateway Mist, Cast Shale, Avila Gray, Logan Baltic, Linen Dove, Flagship Opal, Linen Cornflower, Linen Snow, Linen, Melange Linen Texture Stone, Satine Ether, Plumarius Malibu, Willow Natural, Fretwork Pewter, Flash Cobalt, Royce Delft, Linen Navy, Cast Slate, Arbor Pebble, Adena Birch, Avila Silver, Natural White, Cast Lagoon, Shibori Dove, Linen Indigo, Tahiti Smoke, Classic Linen Natural, Motion 1/2 Scale Dove, Whisper Wren, Cast Ash, Annex Mist, Whisper Smoke, Verona Pewter, Cabana Stripe Navy, Westin Pebble, Cast Mist, Duplin Canvas, Astoria Carbon, Cabana Stripe Midnight, Shibori Indigo, Cannes Fossil, Sponge Pumice, Sisal Canvas, Duplin Malibu): 100% Solution dyed acrylic; 100% Sunbrella acrylic; 100% Bella dura; 50.21% Polyester, 48.79% PolypropyleneSolution Dyed: YesCushion Cover Material Details (Cushion Color: Remy Dove, Remy Flax, Standard Linen Dove, Standard Acrylic Linen Dove, Standard Acrylic Remy Dove, Standard Acrylic Remy Flax): 100% Solution Dyed AcrylicCushion Attachment Type: Hook & Loop FastenerMachine-Washable Cushion Cover: NoCushion Fill Material: Polyester/Foam BlendPolyester Type: Foam Type: Foam Density: Foam Indentation Force Deflection: Biocide Treatment: Cushion Fill Material Details: 70% Polyester, 30% foamCompatible Cushion Part Number: Swivel: NoReclining: NoFrame Durability: Weather Resistant;Water ResistantFire Resistant: NoWeight Capacity: 300Product Care: Clean using water-based shampoo or foam upholstery cleaner onlyCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationCustom Product: YesOttoman Included: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Wicker/Rattan UV Inhibitor?: Made to Order: Yes PerigoldManufacturerGivenProductName: Malibu Barrel ChairStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCAR