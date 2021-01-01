Malibu Outdoor 5-piece Wood Patio Dining Set

Make way for dinner parties, idle summer cocktails, and the optimization of fresh breezes to come with this Malibu Outdoor Patio 5-piece Wood Dining Set! Made from 100% Eucalyptus - a very durable Hardwood, this set that can stand up to all kinds of changes in the weather. The cores of the Eucalyptus is very dense; thereby it quickly repels water, and its natural oil combats and repels wood eating insects. Comes in the beautiful Natural Wood Finish, this set will be a great addition to your outdoor patio!