Malibu Microfiber Shag Bath Mat Non-Slip Backing Durable, Machine Washable, Ultra Soft, Ultra Absorbent Set of 2

Super soft to the touch, this bathroom rug is designed to quickly absorb water, keeping your bathroom floors dry and clean. The mat's construction, with thousands of individual microfiber bristles, allow the water held in the mat to dry quickly, leaving the mat smelling and feeling clean, dry, and always free of any mold or mildew. The Sturdy design will keep the mat looking the same even after you just got out of the shower Features a non-skid, no-slip backing to keep the bath mat in place, even when wet. The durable non-slip backing will not fade, keeping the mat in place for years. keeping wet feet off of slipper tile and off of a slippery bathroom rug. 100% machine washable for easy care. Simply toss the whole mat into the washing machine, wash cold, hang to dry or air dry flat. The super soft microfiber material will not shrink or turn rough after the wash, keeping your bathroom rug in the same shape as the day you bought it. 2 mats