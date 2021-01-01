Noble House Malibu Dark Grey Solid Wood Outdoor Dining Chairs (2-Pack)

Give your backyard or patio space a wonderfully natural feel with our Adirondack dining chairs. Made from acacia wood, this chair set offers a naturally weather-resistant structure that also provides an attractive rustic look for your outdoor space. Showcasing slatted seating that is characteristic of the Adirondack design, our chair set is the perfect addition to any dining set or lounge space. With easy maintenance and polished style, our chairs offer an instant upgrade that will last you for years to come.