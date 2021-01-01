Malibu Beach Floral Reversible Comforter Set

Bring femininity and fun into your bedroom with this comforter set. This 6-piece set features a floral print in varying rich tones of blue, accented with a fresh white and blue striped reversible print. Super-soft microfiber makes this set as comfortable as it is trendy. The set comes with three decorative pillows that feature embroidery and quilting. Machine wash cold, gentle and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. If there is no free movement in washer or dryer, use the large capacity commercial machine. Remove promptly. Do not iron. Imported. Size: Queen