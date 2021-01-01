From noble house
Noble House Malia White Fabric Removable Cushions Egg Chair
Swing gently in the outdoor breeze with our delightful hanging chair that offers hours of wonderful relaxation. Featuring a playful yet elegant basket chair and simple hanging stand, this charming accessory not only gives your patio a refreshing transitional look but also offers incredible comfort. This is constructed with beautifully wrapped wicker with a sturdy metal frame, allowing you hours of much-needed leisure whenever you need it. Finished with plush water-resistant cushions, this piece is a truly extraordinary addition to your summer lounging. Color: White.