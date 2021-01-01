From renown auto style
35mm Male to Male AUX Cable 16 Feet Auxiliary Audio Jack Cable Compatible for Smartphones Tablets Speakers24K Gold Plated Male to Male5M164ft
Advertisement
3.5mm Aux audio cable is compatible with all digital devices with standard 3.5mm aux jack and AUX-in port, such as headphones, Hi-Fi or car stereo and more. 3.5mm male to male audio cable built with the same grade materials as premium headphone brands, 24K gold-plated connector seamlessly transmits stereo audio for high-quality sound. 3.5mm Auxiliary Aux cord designed with gold-plated connectors ensure you get reliable, crisp sound whilst eliminating signal loss. Stereo cable suffered through rigorous quality-control checks to further ensure long-lasting durability and audio quality, flexible and durable. [Reliable Warranty] offers a 12-month Unconditional Warranty for all our products to guard against any quality trouble. Please feel free to contact our warm 24-hour customer support team via support@.comif you need any help.