3.5mm Male to 2x3.5mm Female Stereo Splitter Cable Audio Cable Gold Plated One for Two Audio Cable-Black
Specifications:1. Brand: Vention2. Name: 3.5mm one for two audio cable3. Model: BBW4. Color: Black5. Connector type: 3.5mm male/ female6. Connector: Gold-plated7. Transmission direction: 3.5mm male to 3.5mm female8. Conductor: Enamelled copper9. Shell material: Aluminum alloy10. Jacket material: TPE11. AWG: 29 AWG12. Wire diameter: 3.5mm13. Length: 0.3m/ 0.6m14. Warranty: 1 Year15. Packing: PE bagFeatures:1. Audio Sharing Cable The 3.5mm Audio Splitter Cable allows two users to share audio, but will not damage the audio quality. Fits all 3.5mm jack with TRS plug. such as Cell phone, MP3, PC, Tablet, Speakers, etc.2. Fabric-Braided Shield Fabric braided makes it more stylish and durable. The 11.