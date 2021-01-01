From phanteks company

35mm Male Jack to USB Charge and Data Cable for iPod Shuffle SYRYN Waterproof MP3 Player Headphones Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility: Support to charge portable electronic devices with 3.5mm port(round port), such as: MP3 Players, pocket recorders/speakers, Bluetooth headphones, iPod shuffle etc. Not compatible with smartphones. Charge and Data Transfer 2 in 1: Connect your devices to tablet, desktop or laptop computer to charge or transfer data at the same time. KINDLY NOTE: It is not audio cable, can't transmit sound and only works with devices with 3.5mm charging port NOT AUX PORT. Perfect Accessory: Essential accessory for your small electronic devices. Cable 0.8m (2.6ft) long, flexible to use and easy to store. What do you get: 2 in 1 3.5mm Male Jack charging cable and our friendly customer service.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com