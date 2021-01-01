From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Maldives 46 in. Walnut Large Square Wood Coffee Table with Lift Top, Brown
Advertisement
Featuring rustic styling and vintage details, this truly unique coffee table from our Maldives Collection offers an interesting look that will instantly refresh the look of your home. Designed to appear like a vintage trunk, this coffee table offers convenient storage space for blankets, throw pillows and other necessities. Order yours today and bring convenience and rustic appeal into your home. Color: walnut.