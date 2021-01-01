Add a touch of modern style to any space with this bevel matted photo frame. This classic denim blue frame is the perfect way to display your treasured photos. The frame holds one 8” x 10” vertical or horizontal photo with the mat or one 11”x 14” photo without, and is constructed of sturdy MDF wood. Thanks to it’s built in hardware this frame is easily hung on any wall. The frame includes a durable glass front that will protect and showcase your beautiful photos for years to come. Simple to load with swing tab closures on removable back panel. Celebrate your precious memories with Malden International Designs denim blue photo frame. Approximate frame size is 14.75” (W) x 17.75“ (H) x 1.13” (D). Malden International Designs Malden Denim Blue Mdf Wood Picture Frame (8-in x 10-in) | 2410-80