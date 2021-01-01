Makeup Vanity Set With Mirror, Reddish Brown

Make a space for getting dolled up and putting on jewelry with this Makeup Vanity Set With Mirror. The scrolling side accents, neutral finish, and subtly flared legs make this set perfect for adding artful appeal to your aesthetic. The cushioned top of the stool adds a touch of contrast and texture to the overall look. Use it in the guest room so overnight visitors get a resort-worthy treatment and space to get ready. Or, add it to the master bedroom to bring classic refinement. warning: This product can expose you to chemicals including Cadmium, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer or birth defects or other reproductive harm. Specifications: Includes: One Vanity with Mirror and Stool. Condition: NewDrawers for storage