Ver Beauty Makeup Train Case Set with 58 Cosmetics Included & Built-In Mirror, Snake Pastel

Display & Storage Kit - Portable Train Case with Makeup Gift Set in a gorgeous snake pastel color that will complement any makeup artist’s style; Lightweight and designed for carrying, displaying, and traveling with jewelry or cosmetics Top Grade Construction - High quality silver aluminum finish and construction for extra durability; Swivel handle for added comfort and grip; Stainless steel corners for increased protection Travel Makeup Organizer - Featuring 1 built-in mirror and 58 beauty accessories, such as lipstick, eyeshadow, blush, shimmer, sponge, face brush, and bronzer; Perfect to keep your cosmetic palette neatly organized Take Care of Your Cosmetics - This cute makeup case with makeup inside features easy-close latches with key locks so you can keep your tools secure; Heat resistant exterior material keeps your beauty supplies cool Perfect Mobile Size - The Ver Beauty professional makeup case is designed with the most convenient dimensions to store and carry, making it perfect for traveling; Overall case measures 10" x 7.5" x 3.5"