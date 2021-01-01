Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, Daily Face Wipes to Remove Dirt, Oil, Makeup & Waterproof Mascara, Special Edition Care with Pride Packaging, 25 ct.

25-count of soft, pre-moistened Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes with special edition Care with Pride packaging to remove makeup and effectively cleanse skin in one easy step Makeup remover towelettes work to dissolve all traces of dirt, oil and makeup on skin, for superior cleansing and makeup removing power at your fingertips Remove 99.3% of all makeup—even stubborn waterproof mascara—with these eye makeup remover wipes which are specially formulated to be gentle on the eyes, so they're safe enough for contact lens wearers Wipes are disposable and thoroughly cleanse skin without irritation and leave behind no heavy residue, so there's no need to rinse. Plus, they feature an alcohol-free formula to gently cleanse and are ophthalmologist-, dermatologist-, and allergy-tested The Johnson & Johnson Care with Pride program continues to openly champion love, care and equality for the LGBTQIA community. Since 2011, the Care with Pride program has raised over $1 million for its non-profit partners.