From f.a.r.a.h
F.A.R.A.H Makeup Brushes Coral - Coral Reef 12-Piece Makeup Brush Set
Coral Reef 12-Piece Makeup Brush Set. Travel easy with this convenient makeup brush set boasting vegan bristles and a snap-closure case for contouring on the go.Includes one case, one Powder Brush 50F, one Stippling Brush 40F, one Angled Contour Brush 30F, one Fan Brush 28F, one Foundation Brush 20F, one Concealer Brush 10F, one Angled Shading Brush 55E, one Short Shading Brush 45E, one Tapered Blending Brush 35E, one Blending Brush 25E, one Angled Brow Brush 15E and one Eyeliner Brush 05E (thirteen pieces total)3.5'' W x 9.5'' H x 2.5'' DSynthetic fiber / brass ferrules / woodVegan bristlesHand wash; dry flatImported