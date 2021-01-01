The StylPro Makeup Brush Care Collection comes complete with a colored StylPro device, Makeup Brush Cleanser, and a makeup brush set. It's everything you need to clean and dry makeup brushes in less than 30 seconds. How do I use it: Select a collar to fit your makeup brush. Attach the brush to the device. Add cleanser to the Tritan bowl (do not add water). Gently dunk your brush in and out of the cleanser. Turn on the device and spin the makeup brush clean in the bowl for 10 seconds. Lift the brush above the cleanser and spin dry for 10 seconds (please make sure you keep the brush inside the bowl when drying). From StylPro. Includes: